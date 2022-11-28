While speaking to Sportskeeda, manager Dutch Mantell discussed The Undertaker’s entrance and his belief that it could be better than the matches that followed.

“Well, The Undertaker was pretty dark. But, at the same time, people loved it. They hit the gong… And that’s when the entrance was better than the match. You know, just playing, hitting the gong, and letting him go to the ring.”

Mantell also discussed Kane being a darker WWE character:

“Kane was one. He was kind of scary. Kevin Sullivan, because he talked all that dark stuff. Here’s a guy who didn’t talk dark stuff; he just looked mean. I mean, if you saw him coming at you down the street, you turn and go the other way. He was Ox Baker.”

