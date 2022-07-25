Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on the retirement of Vince McMahon as CEO and Chairman while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk.

WWE has named Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the new co-CEOs of WWE. Mantell believes that Khan could have played a part in the retirement of McMahon.

“Well, I think that Nick Khan was inserted into the company, and I said this a long time ago. I think he was inserted there to get Vince out.”

As previously reported, the second Wall Street Journal report alleged McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four women in the past 16 years to suppress sexual misconduct and infidelity allegations. The first report from the WSJ was about how McMahon had a $3 million hush pact in January after McMahon and a former paralegal had an affair.

Mantell questioned how the recent allegations against Vince that led to McMahon’s retirement were leaked.

“Now, somehow, all these NDAs leaked from Titan Towers to the Wall Street Journal. Now, how did they get leaked? They had to leak from the inside, and I’m not accusing anybody; I want to make that clear. But how did they leak it out from Stamford?” “They leaked out, and all of a sudden, the Wall Street Journal got invested in this story; more leaked out and more leaked out till the pressure became too great for Vince to withstand, so he resigned. Like you said, the investigation is not complete at all.”

H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.