Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle this Saturday.
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is about to turn Reigns babyface and he explained his belief while talking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
The reason for this belief is so they can feud him with a heel Karrion Kross.
“I think Triple H sees something in [Karrion Kross],” Mantell said (h/t to Wrestling Inc) “I think they’re getting Roman Reigns ready to turn [face]. If they get some heels like Kross, get him hot, then they can turn Roman and hurt him or whatever. Let him go out and then come back and start a big, a big angle with Kross.”