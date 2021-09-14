Former WWE Network Employee Explains How Search Engine Rules Changed From Week To Week

Former WWE Network employee Marie Shadows made an appearance on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

Duringit, she talked about how the search engine worked on WWE Network before WWE moved it over to Peacock earlier this year.

Fans were frustrated with how the engine worked as many thought it was difficult to find certain content.

“I understood where they were coming from. I was even frustrated with some of the rules they put in place. The first week I was there, you know how Chris Benoit is a very touchy subject. We have to go through lots and lots of footage. Depending on what they assign you, you have to be careful about what you put for the SEO. One week, ‘Chris Benoit’ is okay so make sure to tag it. Week two, the bosses come in and are like, ‘oh no, Vince doesn’t want that. Vince wants you to change it up.’ The workers didn’t have to do it, the supervisors had to do it, but we as the workers had to know that we couldn’t do it in the second week. The third week came and they were like, ‘Eh, it’s okay now.’ The fourth week they were like, ‘never mind, don’t worry about it, we’ll take care of everything.’ I understood fans when they were complaining about the WWE Network and ‘this didn’t work’ and ‘that didn’t work.’ I had those frustrations over there working with them.”

H/T to Fightful