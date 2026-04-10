The pro wrestling community has lost another member.

This week, news surfaced that former WWE and NWA referee David Dwinell has passed away, following a lengthy battle with various health issues.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame confirmed the news in a statement shared via social media.

“We are sad to report the family of Dave Dwinell has announced that he passed away on March 19th,” a post on their Facebook page began (see below). “Dave was a longtime referee for pro wrestling in the Northeast US.”

The post continued, “Dave’s autobiography “Ringman” is a “must read” for anyone interested in the history of pro wrestling. I’d like to believe that Dave is reunited in heaven with his family and friends like Freddie Blassie and the Iron Sheik. He will be missed by all of us at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, where Dave often was a volunteer tour guide. Our prayers go out to Dave’s family during this difficult time. May Dave Dwinell rest peacefully.”

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of David Dwinell.