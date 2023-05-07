Kimber Lee has announced her retirement from pro wrestling.

Lee has been under contract to Impact Wrestling since August 4, 2020, but she has not worked for the company since her loss to Lady Frost at the November 21, 2021 tapings. While she was removed from the Impact roster in early 2022, Lee noted a few weeks back that she was “technically” still signed to Impact, under a per appearance deal, and that she was never released from that contract. She has worked for a few indie companies in the last year.

The 32 year old Lee took to Twitter today and said goodbye to the business. She revealed how her heart just isn’t in it anymore, and announced that she will no longer take active bookings for the foreseeable future. Her post reads like this:

The goodbye that I thought would never come. The mistress that has overtaken my life for the past 15 years. At times, wrestling was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I have been to places and I have gotten to see things that I never would have dreamed of in my lifetime. But at the some time, there comes a point in everyone’s life where things just cannot continue in the same fashion that they have, because circumstances and goals evolve and change. I originally thought that this was just going to be a break from wrestling. That after some time I would be ready to put my heart into this again and come back better than I have ever been before. But the thing is, the more I think about it, the more I come to realize that my heart is not in this anymore. Kimber Lee brings me instant heartache and anxiety, not the butterflies and joy that once was. There are too many painful wounds that come with going back into this world, and I am not willing to give those wounds my power or dominion over my life anymore. With that being said, I will no longer be taking active bookings for the foreseeable future. Kimber is going to step away from the squared circle, and Kimberly Frankele is going out into the world, ready to become something amazing. I know I am being called into my healing abilities, and will be continuing to step forward in that space and I would love to have as many of you as I can along for that journey. When you close one door, you give yourself the opportunity to open up any new door you choose. I have lives to change and heal, and this is my first official step into my true self. As the real me. I love you all so much, and with this, the Princess takes her final bow. Let the curtain fall….

Lee later noted in a follow-up tweet that she is currently enrolled in Reiki training, and working on Meditation teacher training.

“Also, let me reintroduce myself. I’m Kimberly. I’m an intuitive healer and empath. I am currently enrolled in Reiki training and working on Meditation teacher training. I’m also a running freak and animal rights activist. Positivity only here please. Love and light to all [butterfly emoji] [sparkles emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

Lee made her pro wrestling debut in 2011, and worked for companies like CZW, WSU, SHINE, SHIMMER and CHIKARA. She signed a WWE NXT contract in December 2016, and was eventually given the name “Abbey Laith,” which she worked as until being released in March 2018. Lee debuted with Impact in May 2020.

