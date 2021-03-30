Former WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering worked the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on Ellering’s status or future with the company, but she could be a strong addition to the growing Impact Knockouts division.

Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, was released in April 2020 along with the other COVID-19 budget cuts. She used the “Rachel Evers” name in NXT. She originally worked several matches for NXT before being announced for the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She was eliminated in the second round that year, and then in the first round of the 2018 MYC tournament. She signed a NXT contract in January 2019, and later spent some time on the shelf with an injury before her release. Ellering worked two AEW matches in July 2020, but has not been back to work for the company since.

On a related note, it’s been reported that former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde is on her way back to Impact after being stuck outside the United States. Word now is that Wilde is far from returning, but no other details were provided.

