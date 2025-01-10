WWE has a new International Talent Scout.
Former WWE NXT creative team member Jim Smallman announced his departure from the position several weeks ago.
In an update, Smallman announced he is back in the company and is now working as the WWE International Talent Scout.
He shared the following update via his official LinkedIn page:
Delighted to share that I’m starting a new position as International Talent Scout at WWE!
Have loved my six years of working for WWE so far, and it’s wonderful that I can now combine being back in the UK for my family with still contributing to the business that I adore so much.
With every WWE show playing on Netflix here in Europe, it’s a very exciting time for wrestling on this continent so I am very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds.