Jonah (fka WWE NXT’s Bronson Reed) has been announced for the NJPW Strong Nemesis event.

NJPW announced on Wednesday night that Jonah will work the Nemesis event in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9. It was announced earlier this week that Christopher Daniels will be working the event, his first NJPW action in more than three years.

Jonah made his NJPW debut at the Battle In the Valley event in San Jose, Ca last week, attacking FinJuice. He then made his in-ring debut at the NJPW Strong Detonation taping in Riverside, CA on Monday, defeating Lucas Riley.

Nemesis will be the final NJPW Strong tapings of 2021, and will likely include four episodes.

JONAH hits Hollywood December 9! After debuting last weekend, @JONAHISHERE looks to make his violent mark at #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of 2021 in the Vermont Hollywood! Tickets: https://t.co/6LtG1EnWZb#njnemesis pic.twitter.com/U7whEFccRM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 18, 2021

