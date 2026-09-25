Former WWE NXT talent Edris Enofe has issued an apology following an incident at a Misfits Boxing press conference.

Enofe, who is now going by ENA, is set to compete at an upcoming Misfits Boxing event. During the press conference for his bout, ENA slapped his opponent, Bobby, with a burger.

Following the incident, ENA took to social media to address his actions, saying he was “ashamed” of what happened and stressing that the moment did not represent who he is outside of the promotion surrounding the fight.

“I would like to apologize for my actions last night at the Misfits’ Press Conference. What I did is not a reflection of who I truly am as a person. I am ashamed.

“To Bobby, I am truly sorry. Let’s put this behind us and keep everything professional. The last thing I want to do is disrespect this sport of professional boxing.”

ENA then wished his opponent well ahead of the weigh-ins while adding a light jab before reiterating his apology.

“Good Luck at Weigh-Ins today (granted you may not need luck). Looking forward to our bout tomorrow.

“Again, I am truly deeply sorry. Sincerely – ENA.”