It was announced on Monday that Bobby Fish is coming to Major League Wrestling.
Sports Illustrated has an interview with the former WWE NXT star who noted he will make his MLW debut as part of MLW’s upcoming Opera Cup tournament at the Fightland show on Oct. 2 in Philadelphia.
“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish says. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”
“There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry,” Fish says, referring to Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. “It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all.”
“Pro wrestling is what I do, and I’m so excited to get back to it,” he says. “Winning the Opera Cup is the first thing I’m planning to do.”