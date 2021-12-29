Former WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) made his AEW debut at Tuesday’s tapings.

AEW taped several matches for future episodes of Dark and “Dark: Elevation” at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night. You can click here for full spoilers from the Dark taping, and click here for full spoilers from the Elevation taping.

Atlas worked a match during the Elevation tapings, going up against Serpentico.

After the match, AEW President Tony Khan came to the stage and shook Atlas’ hand and congratulated him. This often indicates AEW is signing a wrestler, but nothing has been announced on Atlas as of this writing.

Atlas was signed by WWE in 2019 after appearing with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on a 2018 episode of Undercover Boss on CBS. He had worked the indies before that. After signing with WWE, Atlas worked NXT and WWE 205 Live until being released on August 6 of this year, along with other budget cuts.

Following his WWE release, Atlas defeated Effy at GCW’s Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Chicago event on September 5, and then took a loss to Taylor Rust at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor XVIII event on September 12. He announced later that month that he was stepping away from pro wrestling to focus on his mental health. The AEW debut was his first match since stepping away.

There’s no word on when Atlas’ AEW debut will air, but we will keep you updated. Below is a photo, courtesy of JJ Williams:

