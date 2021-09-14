Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas announced on Twitter that he is stepping away from professional wrestling for now.

He plans to explore “different industries” to find his passion again. Atlas was released by WWE due to budget cuts. He issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what. I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again. I’m not concussed or ‘banged up.’ I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live. Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun.”

Atlas said that he deals with major anxiety in a follow-up tweet.

Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what. — 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗬 (@kennymarquez) September 14, 2021