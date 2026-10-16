Former WWE NXT talent Keanu Carver is scheduled to appear in court next week in connection with allegations involving another member of the NXT roster.

Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, is due in Seminole County, Florida, court on Tuesday, October 20, for a hearing regarding an injunction for protection that prohibits him from contacting an unnamed NXT talent.

The protective order was originally filed on September 14 following allegations of stalking and domestic violence involving Carver. During a September 22 hearing, the court ruled that the injunction would remain in effect.

According to court records, the October 20 hearing will serve as a review of that injunction.

Carver has not been criminally charged in connection with the allegations. He has since been released from his WWE contract.

Following reports of the situation, Carver took to social media to seemingly dispute the allegations, writing, “Ya’ll gone sound dumb ash in a month,” and “Fake ass virtue signaling mfs everything done inna dark come to light.”

Both posts were subsequently deleted, along with Carver’s social media account.