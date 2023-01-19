AQA is reportedly done with AEW.

AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company.

After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling promotion, AQA was signed to work WWE NXT in March 2021. She was known as Zayda Ramier in NXT.

AQA was released by WWE on November 4, along with other budget cuts. She then debuted with AEW on the February 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite, losing to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. AEW President Tony Khan announce two days later that she was signed.

AQA announced on July 18 that she was stepping away from pro wrestling, for the immediate future, as she spent the past few years in a bad place, mentally and physically.

“I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me,” she wrote in her statement.

AQA’s last AEW match was a win over Avery Breaux at the June 11, 2022 Dark tapings. She then wrestled current ROH Women’s World Champion Athena at the June 16 Warrior Wrestling 23 event, with Athena’s Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title on the line.

