Former WWE NXT Star Tino Sabbatelli to Debut with AEW This Week

Former WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) is set to make his AEW debut this week.

AEW announced this afternoon that Tino will team with Brady Pierce to face The Best Friends on Tuesday’s new edition of AEW Dark on YouTube, which airs at 7pm ET. Tino will be using “Sabby” as his ring name.

Tino, a former NFL player, signed with WWE in October 2014. He suffered a few injuries during his run with the company, but did work a few TV matches and mostly teamed with Riddick Moss. He was also featured on the WWE Breaking Ground series. Tino was released from his NXT contract in mid-April of this year, along with the other company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

This week’s AEW Dark episode will also see Aaron Solow make his debut with the company. Solow has been used as a WWE enhancement talent and is married to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

There is no word yet on if Sabbatelli has signed with AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full line-up for this week’s Dynamite, along with a promo for the show:

* Kilynn King vs. Diamante

* Sabby and Brady Pierce vs. Best Friends

* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler

* Kip Sabian vs. Corey Hollis

* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

* Robert Anthony vs. Darby Allin

We have EIGHT Dark matches ready for tomorrow night!

Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/ZiTDXCqv3F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.