Former WWE NXT star Marina Shafir will make her promotional debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.
Her opponent has yet to be named, but it will air on FITE TV.
She first signed with WWE in 2018 and was in June of this year due to budget cuts.
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 7 brings @MarinaShafir to the hardest hitting event in pro wrestling.
Watch it 10/22, only on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/bXrrbGlkjV
