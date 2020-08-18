Former WWE NXT Superstar Arrested This Week

Former WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha was arrested earlier this week.
Matha was charged with failing to appear in court, according to Wrestling Inc. This is a first degree misdemeanor. There’s no word yet on what the initial court appearance was for.
Matha, also known as Dorian Mak during his NXT run, was released by WWE back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.
Matha has been active on Twitter this week and apparently just filmed a new podcast episode with Finn Balor, as seen below.
Stay tuned for updates.
I had a Too Sweet of a time with @FinnBalor . Missed performing and traveling with him, glad we got to catch up. This was a blast✌️ https://t.co/am4u2GPd5j
— Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) August 18, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- Update on the Sonya Deville Kidnapping Suspect, Post-Arrest Photos
- Triple H on Why The Velveteen Dream Was Off WWE NXT TV, WWE’s Investigation Into Allegations
- CM Punk Tweets Jokes on RETRIBUTION, References WWE ThunderDome
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week