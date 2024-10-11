Sareee is your new Sukeban World Champion.

At an event at York Hall in London, England on Thursday, the former WWE NXT Superstar defeated Commander Nakajima to win the title.

Nakajima was the inaugural champion and has held the title for 309 days. This marks Sareee’s first run with the title.

Sareee Bomb is the new Sukeban World Champion 👑🍒#SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/ztryMGP4Xx — Sareee (@Sareee_official) October 10, 2024

Additionally, Lady Frost will be facing off against Abadon in a Women’s Title Proving Ground match on next week’s episode of ROH TV on Honor Club.

On Thursday night’s show, a segment aired where Frost accused Athena of being scared of Abadon. Now, a match will be taking place with Frost getting a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship if she wins.