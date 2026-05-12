Former WWE talent Donovan Dijak recently shared insight into what he says are behind-the-scenes “tests” WWE sometimes uses to evaluate talent beyond just in-ring ability.

The topic came up after a fan on X pointed out that several of Oba Femi’s notable victories in WWE NXT came against wrestlers who are no longer with the company.

Dijak responded by suggesting that WWE will occasionally use specific match assignments to gauge a wrestler’s attitude and professionalism.

“I don’t even know if this is true or not, but it wouldn’t surprise me,” Dijak wrote. “WWE will often quietly test wrestlers to see if they have an attitude problem, especially if they have big plans in store.”

According to Dijak, those situations can reveal a lot about how performers handle creative direction and whether they are easy to work with behind the scenes.

He also made it clear that Oba Femi impressed people internally during their time working together.

“Oba obviously passed with flying colors, I never heard anything even remotely negative and he was a pleasure to work with,” he added.