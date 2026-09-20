12 seconds.

That’s all it took to derail the hype train that was Gable Steveson.

Heading into his UFC career, Steveson, a former WWE NXT Superstar who won Olympic gold in wrestling, was highly touted after picking up multiple fight wins outside of the UFC.

Earlier this year, Steveson won his UFC debut in a memorable slugfest.

On Saturday night, September 19, at UFC 331, Steveson, 4-0 (now 4-1), took on Sean Sharaf, 4-2 (now 5-2), on the pay-per-view main card. Cornered by consensus MMA G.O.A.T. Jon Jones, Steveson entered the cage to high praise from UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan.

And then the bell sounded.

12 seconds later, the bell sounded again.

Sharaf defeated Steveson in what was acknowledged on the broadcast as tied for the third-fastest finish in UFC heavyweight history, via first-round knockout via punch at just 12 seconds.

Steveson did not remain in the Octagon for the official fight result reading by Bruce Buffer.

THE THIRD FASTEST KNOCKOUT IN UFC HEAVYWEIGHT HISTORY. Sean Sharaf just pulled off one of the biggest upsets you'll ever see at #CryptoCom #UFC331! pic.twitter.com/SmX69VsjiR — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2026