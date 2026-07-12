Former WWE talent Gable Steveson remains unbeaten in mixed martial arts after a successful promotional debut.

Steveson competed at UFC 329, where he scored a knockout victory over Elisha Ellison. The finish came after Steveson trapped Ellison at close range and unloaded with a series of knees and punches, dropping his opponent to the canvas before landing one final strike that prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The victory improves Steveson’s professional MMA record to 4-0.

Steveson’s run with WWE lasted from September 2021 until his release in May 2024. Touted as the first Olympic gold medalist to sign with the company since Kurt Angle, Steveson initially joined WWE through its NIL program in 2021 and made an appearance at that year’s SummerSlam before being selected by Raw in the WWE Draft.

He later confronted Chad Gable at WrestleMania 38, but his transition to professional wrestling never gained momentum. Steveson wrestled just one televised match during his time with the company, battling Baron Corbin to a widely criticized draw at NXT Great American Bash 2023, before eventually departing WWE.