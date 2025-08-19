A familiar face to WWE and WWE NXT fans is gearing up for his long-awaited mixed martial arts fighting debut.

Former WWE NXT Superstar and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who has trained with UFC G.O.A.T. Jon Jones in the recent past, has been announced for his pro MMA fighting debut next month.

Steveson will fight in his first professional bout at the LFA 217 show scheduled for September 12, where he will take on Braden Peterson, 1-0, in a three-round bout.

The event will stream live via UFC Fight Pass.

“Welcome to the LFANation,” the Legacy Fighting Alliance wrote on Tuesday. “Congratulations to top prospect Gable Steveson on officially signing with the LFA.”

LFA added, “We’re excited to have you on board.”