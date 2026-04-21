Big Damo is officially headed to Major League Wrestling, and he won’t be arriving quietly.

The former WWE and NXT star, best known to many fans as Killian Dain from the Sanity faction, has signed with MLW and is set to debut as part of the CONTRA unit.

The move positions Damo as a key addition to one of the promotion’s most dominant groups.

MLW sources have confirmed that Damo is scheduled for multiple upcoming appearances, including the company’s May 9 tapings in Chattanooga, followed by events in New York on June 11 and Philadelphia on June 12 and 13.

It’s a notable pickup.

The promotion reportedly has significant plans for Damo, with expectations that he will be featured as a major player in the upcoming season of MLW Fusion.

His signing also aligns with MLW’s ongoing effort to expand its European presence.

Damo joins a growing list of talent from the region, including Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang, as the company continues to diversify its roster with international stars.

(H/T: Fightful Select)