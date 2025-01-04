A former NXT tag team is aiming to expand their presence in the United States.

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, known as the team Subculture, are currently in the process of securing U.S. visas. This marks their first attempt to obtain U.S. work visas since their time in WWE.

The duo is hopeful that their visa arrangements will be finalized by the end of January. Once completed, they plan to work with American promotions and participate in the U.S. independent wrestling circuit. Webster and Andrews are former NXT UK and TNA Tag Team Champions.

(H/T: Fightful Select)