Former WWE NXT talent Killer Kelly is reportedly headed to Impact Wrestling.

Kelly apparently made a good impression back at the Impact TV tapings in November while she was in America as Fightful Select reports that there was immediate interest in bringing her in, and signing her to a contract.

It was noted that some things had to be worked out before she could return to the United States, but now the company has plans to bring her back. The embassy in Portugal had been closed for interviews and Kelly was said to be stuck overseas for almost half of the year after planning to be back in the United States by this January.

There is no timetable on when Kelly will actually return to Impact, but she is on her way back.

