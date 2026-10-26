Former WWE NXT UK star Nina Samuels has announced the birth of her twin baby boys.

Samuels shared the happy news on social media, confirming that she has welcomed two sons into the world.

“Welcome to the world my gorgeous boys,” she wrote.

Samuels, who has been involved in professional wrestling for more than a decade, last competed in March for Pro-Wrestling: EVE, where she challenged AEW star Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

The British wrestler previously spent several years under contract with WWE as a member of the NXT UK roster before the brand was discontinued.