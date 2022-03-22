Former WWE Performance Center coach Sarah Stock is slated to make her in-ring return in Mexico after working for WWE from 2015-2020. She was furloughed by WWE in April 2020 and let go that September.

Before going to WWE, she worked for AAA, CMLL and various independent groups. She also spent time in TNA.

Stock announced her return to in-ring action on her YouTube channel.

“I was in Tennessee last time I talked to you guys and a lot has happened since then. I’ve been traveling, I went all through Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, through the Gulf Coast and now into Florida. So a lot’s gone on but maybe the most important thing is that I have decided to get back into the ring. I made the decision to wrestle again and it kind of came as a surprise, you know? And will I be able to get back to, you know, presentable shape and what I see as good enough? And the answer has been ‘yes’. I can and I will.”

