According to PW Insider, former WWE producer Sarah Stock, who also competed in IMPACT Wrestling, was arrested yesterday morning in Evansville Indiana, with charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, being drunk in public, and resisting arrest. The report notes that she has since been released by the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Department.

Stock was given her official WWE release last month after being furloughed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was signed back in 2015 and was originally going to be a coach at the WWE Performance Center before assuming her producer role.

