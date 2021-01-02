Former WWE produce Sarah Stock issued a short statement on her Twitter account announcing that she’s having surgery after falling on ice, rupturing a ligament, and breaking a bone. She writes, “Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It’s my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year.”

WWE has released footage of today’s edition of Talking Smack, which showcases Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. The caption reads, “Kayla Braxton grills Jey Uso on the set of WWE Talking Smack, but Paul Heyman helps Roman Reigns’ cousin dodge the difficult queries.” Check it out below.