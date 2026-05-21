The racing world is mourning the loss of one of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

NASCAR announced on Thursday that two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has passed away at the age of 41 following a reported severe illness.

Earlier in the day, NASCAR confirmed that Busch had been hospitalized before later sharing the tragic news of his death.

Additional details regarding the illness and circumstances surrounding his passing have not yet been made public.

Busch was widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and recognizable drivers of his generation, building a decorated career that made him a household name both inside and outside of motorsports.

Wrestling fans may also remember Busch for his appearances in WWE over the years.

Back in October 2009, Busch served as the special guest host of WWE Monday Night RAW during the company’s celebrity guest host era.

He later returned to WWE television in December 2019, where he captured the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth in a memorable crossover moment between NASCAR and WWE.

Richard Childress wrote the following:

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.” “Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ “Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”