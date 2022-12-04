On the November 23, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) took shots at CM Punk during their trios title match with Death Triangle in Punk’s hometown. They recently returned from suspension due to their All Out brawl with Punk.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas thinks The Elite’s shots at CM Punk overshadowed the key message of the match:

I get it, it happens all the time. When there are personal things that go on backstage and guys take it out into the ring and have a little fun and play a little gaga, in the trios match for example.” “You had The Elite versus Death Triangle and The Elite guys especially Kenny Omega doing little things to take jabs at CM Punk. I don’t have to explain what they were, you know exactly what they were.” “It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match? Not what they’re supposed to be talking about, which was Fenix using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That’s what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk.”

Quotes via TJRWrestling