Some sad news this holiday season for a longtime pro wrestling referee.

Former WWE and NWA referee David Dwinell, surfaced via social media to announce that he has entered hospice care.

The statement was shared via his official Facebook page.

“Dear Friends and Family,” the statement began. “This year I have been dealing with a rare and progressive condition called Paraneoplastic Neurological Syndrome, and I wanted to share a personal health update. Sadly, treatments have been unsuccessful, my doctors have informed me that my time is very limited, and that it is time for me to transition to hospice.”

The statement continued, “While this is difficult news to share, please know, I am at peace with it. My life has been full and meaningful, rich with adventure, laughter, the love of my family, and the most wonderful friendships. Right now, my focus is on comfort, being present, and spending time with the people I care about.

“In my heart, I hold a deep gratitude for each of you and want to thank you for your kindness, and the memories we have shared over the years,” he continued. “Our memories mean more to me than I can say. I may not be able to respond to you, but please know that every message and thought is truly appreciated. With Gratitude and Warmth, Dave.”

Check out the actual Facebook post below.