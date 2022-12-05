During an appearance on the ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled a time when a drunk Vince McMahon decided to go joy-riding.

The wrestlers and crew were all drinking at a Holiday Inn bar when it happened.

“I think we were in Richfield, Ohio. We used to do some Survivor Series on Thanksgiving. We used to do Richfield. We used to go out there on Tuesday, but I think it was a Wednesday night going into Thursday, and everybody was drinking at The Holiday Inn bar. Vince was getting hammered. Everybody was getting hammered.

Vince goes, ‘Hey Mike. Where’s the ring truck?’ and I’m like ‘It’s right outside in the parking lot, sir.’ It was snowing and there was a ton of snow from before. It was snowing that night. It was freezing because it was November at that time. Next thing you know, Vince is like, ‘Give me the godda*n keys to the truck Mike!’ I was like, ‘Uh! Um! Yeah sure boss. No problem.’”

“I gave him the keys and he goes, ‘Alright, come on, come with me.’ I look at Chimel (Tony Chimel). He was over at the table. I told Chimel, ‘Vince got the keys to the truck.’ He said, ‘Why the f*ck did you give him the keys to the truck?’ So me and Chimel come out there.

Now, we’re in the truck with Vince. He’s doing donuts with this 20-foot truck with a sleeper cab. He’s shifting gears and saying, ‘God da*n it. Can’t this go any faster?’ I swear he almost tipped the truck two or three times. I really thought he was going to capsize the truck.”