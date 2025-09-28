Samantha Irvin is not back in WWE.

Even if graphics displayed during the WWE NXT special event this weekend indicated otherwise.

For those who missed it, there was an on-screen slip-up during the broadcast of WWE NXT No Mercy from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday night, September 27, 2025.

As the opening bout between Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans got underway, a lower third graphic aired introducing the commentary and broadcast team for the event. Listed were Vic Joseph, Booker T, Kelly Kincaid, and Mike Rome.

The glaring error, however, listed the name Kelly Kincaid with a photo of former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who is also the wife of current AEW star Ricochet.

Irvin, who departed WWE in 2024 after giving notice to the company, has since been replaced on special occasions by longtime ring announcer Lilian Garcia.

WWE’s current ring announcing lineup includes Alicia Taylor handling duties on RAW, Mark Nash on SmackDown, and Mike Rome working NXT.

