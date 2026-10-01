Former WWE star Chad Wicks was arrested in Iowa on Tuesday, September 29.
Wicks, 48, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
Jail records also listed Wicks as being booked for “detox.”
Wicks was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a cash bond of $1,501.51.
The 48-year-old retired from professional wrestling in 2007. He is best remembered by WWE fans as one-half of The Dicks tag team on SmackDown in 2005 and 2006.
Prior to his main roster run, Wicks competed as Chad Toland in WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling.
From Northwest Iowa Watch Dogs Facebook:
Former WWE Wrestler Chad Wicks Booked in Cerro Gordo County
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — Former professional wrestler Chad Charles Wicks, known to WWE fans as Chad Dick, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on September 29, 2026, according to jail records.
Wicks, 48, of Mason City, was taken into custody at approximately 6:19 p.m. The booking record lists an intake designation of “Detox.”
The charges stem from several traffic-related allegations. Wicks is accused of Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked (DUS).
The jail record lists four separate cash-only bonds in the defendant’s name. Combined, the bonds total $1,501.51.
Wicks is known for his professional wrestling career under several ring names, including Chad Dick and Chad Toland. Wrestling reference sources identify him as a Mason City native who competed for WWE, including appearances on SmackDown, before retiring from professional wrestling in 2006.
The charges listed in the jail record are allegations and do not establish guilt. An arrest or booking is not a conviction, and Wicks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.
Public Record Disclaimer: This report is published for informational and community-awareness purposes using publicly available jail records. Northwest Iowa Watch Dogs is not affiliated with the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, courts, law enforcement agencies, or any other government agency. Jail, bond, and court information may change as a case proceeds through the legal system, and charges may be amended, reduced, dismissed, or otherwise resolved. All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. This report is not intended to encourage harassment, threats, bullying, or public shaming.