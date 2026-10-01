Former WWE star Chad Wicks was arrested in Iowa on Tuesday, September 29.

Wicks, 48, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.

Jail records also listed Wicks as being booked for “detox.”

Wicks was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a cash bond of $1,501.51.

The 48-year-old retired from professional wrestling in 2007. He is best remembered by WWE fans as one-half of The Dicks tag team on SmackDown in 2005 and 2006.

Prior to his main roster run, Wicks competed as Chad Toland in WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling.

From Northwest Iowa Watch Dogs Facebook: