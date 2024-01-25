Another major accusation made against Vince McMahon.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. The lawsuit targets McMahon and WWE, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking. Grant previously made allegations back in 2022, one which led to McMahon’s temporary retirement, subsequent return, and the forced sale of WWE to Endeavor. She claims that McMahon promised her career advancement, then allegedly exploited and trafficked her to other men within the company.

In 2022, Grant signed a nondisclosure agreement with McMahon, agreeing to a $3 million payment to refrain from publicly disparaging him or discussing their relationship. She alleges that McMahon ceased payments after receiving $1 million, one-third of the agreed amount. The lawsuit seeks to void the NDA and seeks additional financial damages.

An investigation by the WWE Board of Directors into McMahon’s relationships, including with Grant, revealed that $14.6 million of the $20 million in payments should have been recorded as company business expenses. The company amended SEC filings accordingly, with McMahon reimbursing the company for the expenses.

In a later SEC filing, WWE disclosed that on July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on McMahon. No charges have been filed, and WWE has received legal demands for documents related to the investigation. The recent WSJ article indicates that the grand jury investigation is linked to the Janel Grant payout that was made.

As of today, no charges have been brought up against Vince McMahon.