Maria Kanellis isn’t completely ruling out another appearance inside the squared circle.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former WWE Superstar discussed her wrestling future and whether fans could eventually see her return to the ring.

While Kanellis hasn’t completely shut the door on wrestling again, she acknowledged that a potential comeback wouldn’t necessarily be her decision alone.

“I don’t know,” she said. “In wrestling, you never know. I haven’t closed the door, but it’s not always up to the person.”

As far as returning to a regular in-ring schedule is concerned, however, Kanellis doesn’t see that happening. Instead, she would be more interested in a special appearance at an event such as the WWE Royal Rumble or Evolution.

“Wrestling probably not, unless it’s like the Royal Rumble or another Evolution pay-per-view or something like that,” she explained. “But consistently wrestling? Probably not. I think it’s so much fun, and those girls took care of me so well the last time I was there, so that’s great.”

Kanellis went on to reflect on her previous in-ring experience, noting that wrestling itself wasn’t actually what originally attracted her to the business.

“I got to look awesome in the ring, much better than I am. It was so much fun. But wrestling consistently, probably not. When I got into wrestling, it wasn’t for wrestling.”

In fact, Kanellis revealed that her original goal was to become a backstage interviewer, citing the memorable interactions between Jonathan Coachman and The Rock as an inspiration.

“I’m sure you remember this, but Jonathan Coachman and The Rock used to have the banter backstage, and I really wanted to be an interviewer. I loved it. I loved the banter. I loved the way of moving the conversation from one topic to the other.”

She continued by explaining how those segments influenced her interest in the entertainment side of professional wrestling, particularly interviewing and managing talent.

“I loved that Jonathan Coachman could do one little thing, and it meant everything in the interview. So that’s what I wanted to do, and then somehow I ended up wrestling. But the interviewing part, the managing part, all of that, I really love.”

Although Kanellis appears unlikely to resume wrestling on a full-time basis, she remains open to the possibility of stepping back into the ring for the right opportunity.

Whether or not the right opportunity ever presents itself remains to be seen.