Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush (Lionel Green) and his wife Sarah Green are expecting their third child.

Rush recently took to Facebook and made the announcement, and also shared an ultrasound photo.

He wrote, “2020…. It’s shaping up to indeed be one hell of a year! [green heart emoji] Looks like we’re adding another little one to our family. [baby emoji x 3]”

The Green Family already has two young sons.

Rush was released from WWE back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He continues to focus on his music career, and recently returned to the indies to further his pro wrestling career. He also recently launched an OnlyFans account, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for more on Rush.

