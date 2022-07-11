Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. The episode was taped last Wednesday in Rochester, NY, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Tonight’s episode will feature former WWE talent Colin Delaney, who will go up against Ethan Page. This will be Delaney’s fifth AEW match since January 2020, and his first this year. He last appeared for AEW on the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, losing to current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney

* Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale

* Julia Hart vs. JC Storm

* Dante Martin vs. JD Drake

* Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

