Former WWE star Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) says he will be retiring from in-ring action soon.

Dango took to Twitter today and announced that he will be stepping away from the ring in a few months. However, he deactivated his account not long after posting the tweet.

“I’ll be stepping away from the ring in couple months. Goodbye forever,” he wrote.

Dango’s Instagram account is still live as of this writing, but there’s no mention of the retirement post or why he’s deactivated his Twitter account.

Dango worked for WWE from 2006-2021. He has been teaming with JTG since late 2021, and continues to work for several indie companies.

