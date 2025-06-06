– Marc Raimondi’s upcoming book Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro-Wrestling’s New World Order Changed America is set for official release on June 24.

– WWE has announced a rare non-televised live event for July 19 in Corpus Christi, Texas. An online pre-sale begins June 11 with the code WWECC. Talent currently advertised for the show includes Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and The New Day, among others.

– Meanwhile, NXT will hit the road for two Florida live events next weekend—Friday, June 13 in Lakeland, and Saturday, June 14 in Dade City.

– Former WWE star Doug Basham was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week, working as a guest trainer. Basham remains active with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and recently contributed to training actress Emily Bett Rickards for her portrayal of Mildred Burke in Queen of the Ring.

