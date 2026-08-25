A familiar face to longtime pro wrestling fans was in the house at the recent WWE live event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

During the WWE Calgary show this past Sunday, former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith) was among those in attendance inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After the show, the second generation pro wrestling star shared photos of himself backstage with Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk.

“Was really great seeing some old friends from the past tonight backstage at WWE Live Event in home city of Calgary AB Canada,” he wrote via his official X account (see post below). “I had been on both same side and opposite teams with CM Punk in the past.”

He continued, “One day that might happen again…you never know…”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Calgary, AB. 8/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.