Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake) was recently helping out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Blake was recently working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Blake was previously highly-regarded at the Performance Center as he and Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) were some of the longest-tenured names there. Blake’s work outside of WWE is also highly regarded from people within WWE.

Blake has reportedly had people in multiple companies that have pushed for him to get looks.

Blake signed with WWE in June 2013, and was released on April 15, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He is a former one-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion with current AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Blake, who is married to former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, has spent most of his post-WWE time with the CYN (Control Your Narrative) brand, but has also worked with The Wrestling Revolver and others. Blake and Maclin recently held the TWR Tag Team Titles. He made his AEW debut at the August 21 Dark tapings, losing to Daniel Garcia in a match that aired on August 23.

On a related note, the Team Vision Dojo announced earlier this week that veteran talent Santana Garrett has returned to WWE to work as a Coach at the Performance Center. Garrett made a related Instagram post, seemingly confirming the new gig.

However, now Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer report that Garrett is just working as a Guest Coach, and that she has not been hired to work full-time. The legendary “Squire” David Taylor was also recently brought in as a Guest Coach.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.