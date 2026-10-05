Before becoming known to WWE fans as Rezar, Gzim Selmani had opportunities to continue his career in mixed martial arts.

Selmani entered WWE with a background in MMA and kickboxing, and a 2014 submission victory over Oli Thompson helped put him on the radar of several major organizations.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Selmani revealed that Bellator made multiple offers while there were also discussions with the UFC. However, his age proved to be a factor in the latter not moving forward.

“At the time, we had multiple offers from Bellator, and we had some talks with the UFC as well, but the matchmaker thought I was still too young, as I was only 18,” Selmani said.

“I think nowadays it would have been fine, but back then they wanted me to gain some more experience. The Oli Thompson fight definitely put me on the map.”

That same performance also helped open the door to professional wrestling. Selmani said WWE began pursuing him following the Thompson fight, with William Regal playing a significant role in convincing him to make the move to the United States.

“I was also scouted by the WWE after that fight. They were very keen on me going over to the United States to train in a performance center. William Regal really wanted me there, and they convinced me.”

Selmani ultimately had two stints with WWE, where he competed as Rezar as one-half of The Authors of Pain.

He has since returned to combat sports and is currently signed with BKFC, winning his promotional debut by knockout in March.