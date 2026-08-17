Mansoor has opened up about the creative freedom Maximum Male Models received following the change in WWE leadership in 2022.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Mansoor recalled how he, Mace and Maxxine Dupri took more creative initiative after Triple H assumed control of WWE creative following Vince McMahon’s departure.

That included launching the “Making it Maximum” YouTube series, which Mansoor said was largely created by the group themselves.

“Hunter took over and we were like, ‘Boy, we’re going to have to try and show our value just based on our creativity.’ So we started a YouTube series called Making it Maximum, it’s still on the WWE YouTube Channel if you wanna check it out. It was entirely written by us, directed by us,” said Mansoor. “We had help from somebody who worked at WWE named Andrew Carr who shot it and edited it.”

Mansoor also praised Dupri for how far she has progressed since her days with Maximum Male Models. He noted that she was still extremely new to professional wrestling when she was placed on the main roster and credited her with quickly growing into the role.

“I love Maxxine and we helped her kind of flesh out who Maxxine Dupri was because she was not a wrestler. That was her first year in wrestling and she was called up to the main roster and immediately part of this act on TV cutting promos and she grew into that role so well and I love seeing her on the TV now with The Vision, right? Because she’s playing that role, so incredible and I’m very proud of her.”

Mansoor also reflected on the origins of Maximum Male Models, describing the act as one of McMahon’s final creative ideas before leaving WWE in 2022.

“So it’s so interesting with the Maximum Male Models because we were Vince’s last idea, before he left the company. So we debuted and we were supposed to do those fashion show segments for weeks,” said Mansoor.

He then recalled performing the fashion show segments at WWE live events without any physical angle or payoff afterward.

“Actually it’s a funny story, Vince had us go to house shows and do fashion show segments and I was like ‘Oh cool’ and then maybe somebody will come out and kick our b*tt, like toss us around. Nope, we would do our fashion show segments and leave and the crowds would be like ‘Huh? That’s it?’. Like it’s just two guys in shorts doing this (poses), this and this. I had no clue what was going on there but I don’t know what the end goal was. Vince then left and Hunter took over.”