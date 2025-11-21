Every pro wrestling fan following the sport back in 2010 remembers the night The Nexus made their impactful main roster debut.

The memorable Nexus invasion on the June 7, 2010 “Viewer’s Choice” special episode of WWE Raw saw the group of next generation stars from WWE’s developmental system band together to destroy John Cena and everyone else in sight, including tearing apart the ring and the set.

While it was reported and universally accepted that Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) was fired days after an incident on the 6/7 WWE Raw show in 2010 that saw “The American Dragon” choke out then-WWE ring announcer and current AEW ring announcer “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts with his own necktie, a former Nexus member remembers different.

In a new video on his official YouTube channel (@DDOtunga), former WWE Superstar and Nexus member David Otunga reflected on the WWE Raw: Viewer’s Choice show from June of 2010 that featured the infamous debut of The Nexus.

According to the Harvard Law graduate, the reason Daniel Bryan was fired a few days after The Nexus invasion was completely separate from the Justin Roberts choking incident.

Otunga explained how the real reason Danielson was released from WWE was because he spit in the face of John Cena while The Nexus was invading WWE Raw and terrorizing everyone, and everything, in sight.

“Everybody heard it was because he choked Justin Roberts with a tie,” Otunga says. “But I was there, and I saw something else. Daniel Bryan spit in John Cena’s face. If he spit in my face, I would’ve beaten his ass right there.”

Otunga explains that the entire Nexus angle came together under intense pressure after a surprise meeting in Vince McMahon’s office the night of the show. “We thought we were being fired,” he admits. “We’d never been called into Vince’s office before. It really did feel like going to the principal’s office.” Instead, Vince handed out the black-and-yellow armbands and gave the group one blunt directive: “This has to look vicious. If it doesn’t, you’re fired.”

The video also details the backstage confusion and legit hostility as the invasion played out. “The boys thought we went rogue,” Otunga says. “Some of the vets were about to run out there and try to fight us for real. Agents had to hold them back. And the jealousy started almost instantly. We were rookies suddenly leapfrogging mid-carders and landing in the main event.”

Otunga also recounts being given the responsibility of throwing the first punch in the attack, despite never having been taught how to punch in FCW. “Vince said it had to look real, so I was ready to knock out the referee if I had to,” he says. “Luckily, the shot landed perfectly. As far as I know, Chad still has all his teeth.”

The episode ends with the moment the group returned backstage and saw Vince McMahon’s reaction. “Vince had the biggest smile on his face,” Otunga says. “He walked up to us and said, ‘Smells like money.’ That’s when we knew we nailed it.”

Watch the complete David Otunga video, which also includes his recollection of the incident that led to Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson) being fired from WWE, via the YouTube player embedded below.