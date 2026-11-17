Former WWE Superstar Zoey Serrano wasn’t exactly thrilled with the creative process behind the formation of Pure Fusion Collective.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Serrano discussed the challenges she, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville faced when trying to come up with a name for their WWE faction.

According to Serrano, some of the names suggested by WWE sounded like they had been generated by artificial intelligence. She also revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was particularly interested in incorporating the words “pure” and “fusion” into the group’s identity.

“Yeah, but it also felt like a lot of the names were AI generated. So that felt a little weird,” Serrano said. “But yeah, it got to a point where we, I guess, Hunter really wanted fusion or pure one of those words, or maybe both. We got both, and we had the opportunity to choose the C, whatever we want C to stand for. We’re like, ‘Okay, collective, I guess.’”

Serrano continued, explaining that the unusual name ultimately became something the group struggled to overcome.

“I mean, we wanted to try and make it work and not let the name define us, but I felt like that name kind of defined us,” she added. “It was just confusing. We didn’t know what it was. How would fans know what it was?”

The former WWE star recalled that the naming process lasted nearly a month, with the three women repeatedly submitting ideas only to receive alternative suggestions from WWE. Among the names pitched was “Banshee,” which Serrano immediately rejected.

“I don’t remember. But you want to know one of the worst ones that I do remember is banshee,” she said. “Isn’t it the girl who screams or something like that? I was like, definitely can’t do that.”

She continued, “I don’t remember the names that we pitched because everything was a month-long process of us sending names in. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t really want that, but here’s another list of names.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t really like these. How about these names?’ We were going back and forth so much to where I think all of us were just like, pick a name at this point. Because this is getting a little ridiculous.”

Serrano also revealed that WWE originally had much bigger plans for Pure Fusion Collective, with the company hoping to establish the trio as a dominant faction comparable to The Judgment Day.

She explained that Triple H specifically wanted the group to have an MMA-inspired presentation, although she wasn’t entirely sure why the three women were selected to work together.

“All I know was we were told, ‘Oh, you guys are going to be like The Judgment Day. We need a new faction and that’s what we want to build you guys as’,” Serrano recalled. “And I don’t know what the thought process was as far as putting us three together. I know Hunter wanted something MMA related and maybe it’s the way I carry myself or maybe it was cause I’m already teamed with Shayna.”

Pure Fusion Collective officially debuted in 2024, with the trio looking to establish themselves by targeting other members of WWE’s women’s division. The group’s run ultimately came to an end following the departures of Baszler and Deville from WWE in 2025.