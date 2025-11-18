David Otunga recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his interest in a potential WWE return, getting to use his real name in WWE, John Cena burying The Nexus, Vince McMahon/SummerSlam rumors and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On whether he considers himself to be retired: “No, I just consider myself as having not wrestled in a long time.”

On when he knew it was time to step away: “It wasn’t necessarily my last match. That’s the thing, in my mind, I’ve never had my last match. It’s just where I was in the company and becoming an announcer and doing all that they didn’t really want me doing in ring stuff. You actually get a different contract where you are on an announcer’s contract instead of a talent one. So it just was they weren’t even thinking about me, booking me creatively, although I did pitch some ideas, and was gonna have my own stable. I wanted to, got a little bit of traction.”

On his WWE exit: “Until COVID. Ultimately, I was laid off with COVID, the grand layoffs in that. But before, so I called my last match on SmackDown, and then I was doing the pre-shows up until COVID.”

On if he wants to go back: “I mean, if they called, yeah, absolutely. Like I said, it was so much fun, although, now I’m still doing announcing with 4th Rope, which has been awesome. And I’ll tell you what, it’s pretty cool, because of the training that I received at WWE, like, prepared me so much for doing that. But the difference is there. I really can say anything I want. I’m still pushing forward the stories, but there’s nobody in my ear. So really, hey, that’s kind of how I really feel this.”

On getting to use his real name in WWE: “Well, I pushed for that too. That’s where being an actual lawyer comes in. Because, yeah, I knew what I was doing, and I wanted to own my own IP, although technically they own it in regards to wrestling. Which is fine. I have to get into that on a video on my channel.”

On if he thinks John Cena buried The Nexus: “Oh yeah, that’s 100% accurate. I mean, that’s what happened, that is what happened.”

On Cena wanting to go over in that match: “Yes. And I don’t know why he wanted to go over, but we knew all day we were supposed to go over, and then things started getting weird, and then they tell us, no, the finish changed, and it’s because John wanted to go over, and we weren’t happy about that. The other guys in the match weren’t happy about that. And if I’m being honest, I think John probably knows that wasn’t the right idea. I mean, maybe obviously, at the time, he thought that was the right call, but in retrospect, I don’t even think he would agree that that was the right thing to do.”

On what the finish was supposed to be: “I know we were supposed to go over. I don’t know how. I don’t know how many of us there were [supposed to be left in the match], but there were some shenanigans [planned] and ultimately, we went over.”

On those that don’t know, Cena takes a DDT on the concrete, it’s 2 on 1, and he still wins: “But either way, you spend six months or however long it was building this faction, and we’re the strongest thing, we’re the hottest thing they have. Then now, why would you have us lose that? This is the main event. To really build these new stars, you want us to keep going. We could have rode this all the way to Mania, but then after that, we’ve now lost and that took us down a few pegs. After that, we never regained the steam. They ended up separating us. Even then they started to have a good storyline going where we were gonna oust Wade Barrett, and I was gonna take over. I remember, I kicked him out of the group. I think it was Raw, and then the next week, I was supposed to then become the leader. However, then it’s hey, surprise guys, we got a new leader for you, CM Punk. Wait, what? How does this fit in? And I guess he needed a faction. Straight Edge Society was done and he needed a new faction. So I don’t know why they decided just to give him Nexus. So then the storyline that we had going just stopped, and now we’re The New Nexus with CM Punk, which, eh. It never really took off, I think, because it was a disconnect for the fans too.”

On the rumor that Vince McMahon wanted SummerSlam to end on a happy note: “I’ve heard that before too, because I know on house shows they would do that, have the babyface up at the end, but not necessarily on pay-per-views. Maybe that did come into play, and they thought about that, but that still wasn’t the right idea. That’s like, you know, winning the battle, but losing the war ultimately.”