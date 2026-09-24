Tony Khan addressed Andy “The Butcher” Williams’ plans to potentially work behind the scenes in AEW, as well as speculation surrounding Mara Sadè, during Thursday’s AEW All Out 2026 pre-show media call.

Khan previously revealed that Williams had expressed interest in contributing to AEW outside of the ring. He provided additional details Thursday, noting that Williams met with AEW officials last month to discuss several ideas.

“Andy was very interested in working in the office, and he had really good ideas,” Khan said. “So I had set up a meeting with Andy and the AEW officials last month to talk about his thoughts on ways he could contribute to promoting.”

One concept involved using Williams’ background in music to create events that could work alongside AEW shows and potentially introduce the wrestling product to a different audience.

“Andy had ideas that he could do music shows in collaboration with AEW and build some events outside of the wrestling show that would get eyeballs on the wrestling show and maybe bring some people from the music community into wrestling,” Khan said.

“That is one of his ideas. He had a number of good ideas, including that.”

According to Khan, those discussions remained active at the time of Williams’ passing. He added that the loss has been “very hard” on many within AEW and said he wanted the company’s tribute show for Williams to be “befitting his stature.” Khan said he was proud of how the tribute came together.

Elsewhere on the media call, Khan was asked about Mara Sadè and speculation that she could be headed to AEW.

Sadè’s official website appeared to reference AEW earlier this week, although those references were subsequently removed. Khan stopped short of confirming that she is joining the company but acknowledged AEW’s interest in her.

“We have not seen her in AEW to date, but she’s somebody that we’re definitely very familiar with for many reasons and is a tremendous young talent,” Khan said.

“She’s somebody that is of great interest and is a very compelling young prospect. So in her case, she’s definitely somebody to keep an eye on.”

Sadè signed with WWE in 2022 and was released in 2025 before later joining TNA Wrestling. She departed TNA this summer following the expiration of her contract.

She also fueled speculation about a potential appearance at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago with a social media post on Thursday that simply read, “✓ Saturday.”

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.